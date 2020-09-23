MANITOULIN OPP CHARGES 45TH IMPAIRED DRIVER

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On September 22, 2020, at approximately 1:58 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement within Little Current.

Police stopped a vehicle and determined the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested for impaired driving and brought to the Little Current detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Brandy CRAWFORD, 25-years-old, from Little Current, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code (CC);

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC;

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA); and

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act.

The accused was released on by way of an Appearance Notice and also Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 4, 2020, in Gore Bay.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This incident marks the 45th driver charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the Manitoulin OPP Detachment area in the year 2020.