Drinking water advisory issued for the Town of Little Current

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a drinking water advisory effective immediately for all residents of the Town of Little Current.

A drinking water advisory means that people who take their water from the municipal system should NOT use it for drinking; making juice, infant formula, or ice; cooking; washing uncooked fruit and vegetables; or brushing teeth. Boiling the water may not make it safe for drinking. For these purposes, water from an alternate source, such as bottled water, should be used. The water can be used for laundry and bathing (excluding small children who could swallow the water).

Although the Town of Little Current has re-established the water supply, which was interrupted due to loss of pressure, residents should not use the water for human consumption until advised otherwise by Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

“It is possible that the loss of water pressure created conditions that compromised the safety of the drinking water,” said Jon Groulx, a manager in Public Health’s Health Protection Division. “Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution.”

Public Health staff will continue to monitor the situation. Public Health Sudbury & Districts will notify the municipality when the drinking water advisory is lifted and residents will be advised.

For more information, please call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 398 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200) or visit phsd.ca.