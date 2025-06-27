Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and Islands: Drinking Water advisory

The Health Unit Sudbury and District has issued a drinking water advisory for the users on the water system in the Town of Little Current. As a result of a loss of pressure in the system it is necessary for the users of the water system to refrain from consuming the water. The municipality has set up a water distribution center at their public works yard at 27 Gammie Street in Little Current.

Water service has been restored, but it is necessary to have several samples taken to labs in Sudbury prior to being able to declare the water safe to drink. The earliest anticipated date for the results of those samples is Sunday, June 29th.

“The municipality is taking every step to protect the integrity of the system and ensure a supply of safe drinking water,” said CAO Dave Williamson. “We are working closely with the operators of the system at the Ontario Clean Water Agency to remedy this situation as quickly as possible,” he added.

For additional information please contact:

Mayor Al MacNevin

705 348-1951

amacnevin@townofnemi.on.ca