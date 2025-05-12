GORDON COMFORT HUGHSON

March 9, 1942 – May 7, 2025

In loving memory of Gordon Hughson, a proud Manitoulin Islander, who passed away peacefully on May 7, 2025 in Mindemoya, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents, Reginald and Dorothy Hughson; his wife, Sharon; and his brother, Lorne. Gordon leaves behind his children Bonnie (Dan), Cathy (Tina) and Darrin (Paula). He is also survived by his devoted partner of 15 years, Marion Elrick-Brewer, and cherished grandchildren Amanda, Jessica (Ryan), Holly, Alannah and Sean as well as siblings and their spouses; and many nieces and nephews. A man of many passions, Gordon found joy in the hum of an engine, the satisfaction of a well-crafted piece of carpentry and the camaraderie of a good card game. He loved exploring the back roads of the Island and tending to his garden. Above all, Gordon treasured his family and took immense pride in his roots on the Island. Guided by the Golden Rule, Gordon believed in helping others when able, working hard for what one has, and taking pride in one’s home. His life was a testament to these values, his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Norm for being more than a brother and to Marion for her unwavering support during Gordon’s final months. Family and friends gathered at the Island Funeral Home on Monday, May 12, 2025 for visitation from 11 am to 1 pm, service followed at 1 pm. Everyone was welcomed to a luncheon after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Manitoulin Health Centre would be greatly appreciated. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.