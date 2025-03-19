Driver arrested at RIDE check on Burns Crossover Road

Top 5 This Week

Ontario Provincial Police

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person is facing charges after they were arrested for impaired operation at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check.

On March 18, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check on Burns Crossover Road in the Sables-Spanish Rivers Township. A vehicle came through the RIDE, police determined that the driver had consumed an intoxicating substance, and an arrest was made.

Additionally, police seized an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $400.

The driver, Derek MARTIN, 49-years-old from Espanola, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – drugs
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine
  • Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available
  • Draw trailer, no identification number
  • Improper means of attachment

The accused is schedule to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on May 5, 2025.

The OPP has highly trained Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.

