RIDE CHECK IN ESPANOLA RESULTS IN IMPAIRED ARREST

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person is facing charges after a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check in Espanola.

On Sunday, October 12, 2025, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check on Highway 6 at the intersection of Old Webbwood Road in Espanola. A vehicle came through the RIDE, and police observed damage to the front end of the vehicle. An investigation was initiated, and as a result, the driver was arrested for impaired operation.

Additionally, police seized an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $850.

The driver, Derek MARTIN, 50-years-old from Espanola, was charged with:

Operation while impaired

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Operate unsafe vehicle

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Fail to have insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on December 8, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.