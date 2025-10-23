Driver arrested for impaired operation and mischief after located in ditch

(ESPANOLA, ON) – A person is facing charges after police received a call reporting a possible impaired driver.

On Thursday, October 9, 2025, at approximately 3:15 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call reporting a possible impaired driver whose vehicle was found in the ditch along Highway 17 in the Sables-Spanish Rivers Township. Shortly after this initial call, the driver of the vehicle in the ditch contacted police claiming to have been assaulted during a road rage incident.

Upon arrival, officers initiated an investigation and administered a breath test to the driver using an Approved Screening Device (ASD), which registered a FAIL. The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired operation.

Further investigation determined that the reported road rage incident and assault were fabricated and did not actually occur. As a result, the driver was also charged with public mischief for providing false information to police.

The driver, Norman BULL, 31-years-old from Sault Ste Marie, was charged with:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired (80 plus)

Public Mischief

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on November 17, 2025.