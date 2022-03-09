Drivers photographing home are giving owner the jitters

Numerous women have been taking photographs of a home not for rent or sale

To the Expositor:

Just curious if any other resident has had this happen to them? Female driving an older model white Honda with tinted windows, stopped taking pictures of their house and driveway. This has happened several times. Now, a female driving a black Ford F150, four door truck has been spotted doing the same thing in front of my home. Not sure what she is up to. My house is not for sale or rent. I’m starting to feel like prey being stalked by a wolf.

Linda Sinoski

Little Current