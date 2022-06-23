Eastlink fibre upgrade underway in Mindemoya

Mindemoya, ON—Today, Eastlink confirmed that its fibre upgrade in Mindemoya is making excellent progress, which will bring high speed internet to residents and businesses in the town as part of the federal government’s Universal Broadband Fund program.

“Connecting small towns and communities is a fundamental part of who we are as a company,” said Eastlink CEO, Jeff Gillham, “We are very pleased to be upgrading our network in Mindemoya with our most advanced fibre connectivity, especially as demand for high speed internet has never been greater, particularly over these last couple of years.”

Eastlink has a long history of investing in rural Canadian towns and communities. Over the past 10 years, Eastlink has invested in excess of $1B dollars (over $180M in Northern Ontario) in its fibre and mobile networks to connect hundreds of small communities. This includes high speed Internet delivered over the company’s fibre network.



“Reliable access to high speed internet is absolutely critical in today’s world for living, working and learning,” said Central Manitoulin Mayor Richard Stephens of Mindemoya. “We are thrilled to see Eastlink’s continued commitment to our communities as we work to improve our connectivity which ultimately strengthens our local economy providing greater opportunities for our people.”

Eastlink Regional Director of Marketing and Sales, Louigi Salvati, says “We are very pleased with progress to date. Our team has been working hard; they’ve completed initial design work, procured fibre networking equipment, and are currently prepping the area, including tree trimming, for the installation of fibre.”