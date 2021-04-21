Editorial: The need for volunteers continues despite COVID-19

While they may not have been as visible as they were back in those heady carefree pre-pandemic days (was that really only a few short months ago?), volunteers remain as important as ever, perhaps even more so.

So many of the roles fulfilled by volunteers and the needs they met have not abated; in fact, many have increased exponentially due to the impact of the pandemic. From Victim Services to hospital auxiliaries, meals on wheels for shut-ins and a host of other services that would not be met without the caring efforts of the many volunteers who give so unstintingly of their services.

While ceremonies recognizing those efforts may fall victim to the restrictions of the current war against the deadliest foe to face our Island in generations, the efforts of volunteers are still worthy of the gratitude of our communities, our province, the nation and the globe. Without your efforts, this world would be a much darker place.

Today The Expositor tips its hat, and its editorial page, to those in our communities who give so generously of their time, their talents and their hearts to help lighten the gloom and lift the burden from countless shoulders.

There are two tiny words that seem so inadequate to express our sentiments, but those words can never, ever, be said enough. We will say them here and now.

To all of the many volunteers who offer their services to the community, to all those volunteers like sports coaches, choir conductors, referees and a host of others whose passions have been put on hold during this pandemic, to each and every one of you we say—thank you.