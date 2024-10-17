Elizabeth Patricia Paulsen passed away peacefully at Hastings Manor Long Term Care, Belleville, on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Patricia Paulsen, formerly of Peterborough and Manitoulin Island, in her 95th year. Loving wife of the late Rev. Ronald Paulsen (2014). Sadly missed by her children Leslie Paulsen (Lois) of Belleville, Patrick Paulsen (Judy) of Buckhorn and Rhonda Paulsen of Warsaw. Dear grandmother of Graham, Jenna, Eric, Ryan, Lindsay, Adrienne, Laura Leigh and Elizabeth Jane, and several great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Connie Sinclair of Ottawa. Predeceased by her parents David and Elizabeth; sisters Flo Banks (Bill) and Ann Haits (Joe), brother David (Shirley) and grandson Joey (1982). A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Mark’s Cemetery, Warsaw. Memorial donations may be made to Gestational Diabetes as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting The Hendren Funeral Homes, Lakefield Chapel, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.