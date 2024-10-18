JEAN ELIZABETH CRAM

“BETTY”

December 11, 1929 – October 15, 2024

In loving memory of Betty Cram (nee Tracy) who passed away peacefully on October 15, 2024, in her 95th year, with family by her side at Country Terrace in Komoka, Ontario. Dearly loved mother of Carolyn Carr of London, Al Cram (Janet) of Brentwood Bay, BC, and Dave Cram of M’Chigeeng. Beloved Nana/Grandma of Jennifer Crinklaw (Reid), Daniel Carr (Katie), Mitch Cram (Alexandria), Jessie Cram (Yuto) and Matthew Bebonang (Kaelyn). Great-grandmother of Josie Crinklaw. Dear sister of Mary Ferguson. She will also be lovingly remembered by several nieces and nephews. Betty was the daughter of the late Morley and Jean (Mitchell) Tracy. She was also predeceased by infant son Ronald John, husband William “Bill” Cram, brother Don and sister-in-law Louise, brother Doug and sister-in-law Evelyn. Betty was born and raised in Little Current. She attended business college in Owen Sound and was employed at the bank in Little Current when she met and married Bill. Together, with their family, they lived throughout Northern Ontario while he was employed as a pilot with the Ministry of Natural Resources. Their last move was from Chapleau to Pembroke in 1976 where Betty remained until relocating to the London area in 2017 to be closer to family. She made many dear and lifelong friends over the years. She had a sharp wit and a great sense of humour that will certainly be missed by all of us. Cremation has taken place. Graveside interment and a reception will be held on Manitoulin Island at a later date for family and friends. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Omni Healthcare Country Terrace in Komoka for their wonderful care and support over the last two years­-and especially, during her final days. Arrangements entrusted to Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.