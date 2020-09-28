ELVA BELLA ANN MCGAULEY

(PHILLIPS)

October 4, 1944 – September 22, 2020

In loving memory of Elva Bella Ann McGauley, who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 75. Elva is survived by her loving husband Keith McGauley. Proud mother of Warren McGauley, Wendy Eadie and Robyn McGauley-Arthurs; grandmother of Gregory McGauley, Autumn Eadie, Michael Eadie and Hunter McGauley. Predeceased by her parents Leonard and Frances Phillips (nee. Howard). Sister of Reuben (predeceased) (Jeneen), John (predeceased), Andy (predeceased) (Shirley predeceased) (Donna), Tom (predeceased) (Janice), Margaret Case (predeceased) (Bill), Bill (predeceased) (Joan) and Russ (Linda) (both predeceased). Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Elva loved her grandkids and outings with friends. Cremation has taken place with burial of ashes in Hilly Grove Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made in Elva’s honour to the Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.IslandFuneralHome.ca.