In loving memory of Allan Tillman who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved son of the late August and Eliisabet "Lisi" Tillman. Also predeceased by his siblings Toini Luukko, Toivo Luukko (late Viola), and Terry Alatalo Autio (late Charles, late Eino). Beloved and devoted husband of Theresa Tillman (nee Bois) for 50 years. Dear uncle of Rudy Luukko (Patricia), Elaine Luukko, Faye Alatalo, Dave Alatalo (Nicky), John Alatalo and families. Fondly remembered by the Bois family, and sadly missed by many friends and neighbours from Beaver Lake and Lake Manitou. Allan grew up on the family farm in Beaver Lake and attended Queen's University before beginning a dedicated, lifelong career at E.B. Eddy in Espanola, from where he retired as a Paper Mill Superintendent. Allan and Theresa retired to their lovely home on Lake Manitou where Allan enjoyed retirement life, hunting, fishing, gardening, and reading. In earlier years he took up scuba diving. Allan was a quiet man with a kind and gentle heart. He will be greatly missed, but lovingly remembered always. A special thank you to the staff at The Walford for their care and dedication. As per Allan's wishes, there will be no service. Donations in Allan's name may be made directly to the Beaver Lake Sports and Cultural Club, The Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.