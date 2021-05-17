EVELYN IRENE ISABELLA

Evelyn Irene Isabella Buckley Anstice peacefully passed on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of Kenneth Franklin Anstice for 46 years. Cherished mother of the late Michael Laurance Mahn, survived by his wife Holly (Brian). Grandmother of Michaela, Melissa, Michael, Nikki, Wendy, Joe, the late Doug, Chuck, Donald, Erik, Bridget and Isabel. Evelyn will be fondly remembered by her many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Stepmother of Kenny Anstice Jr. and Carolyn MacDonald (Russ). Evelyn was born in Detroit, Michigan, and is the daughter of the late Charles Buckley and the late Zula Wright. Evelyn worked both in real estate and journalism. She excelled in her career in real estate, eventually managing Guaranty Trust Realtor and later owning and operating Anstice Real Estate for eight years. She was a Certified Real Estate Brokerage manager (CRB) and a two-time recipient of the William R. Chitty Memorial Award. After retirement Evelyn published four books on family genealogy: The Anstice Saga, Harris Memoirs, The Balloon Man and It’s Me, Evelyn. For 36 years, she was an active and leading member of the charity White Shrine of Jerusalem and The Eastern Star – Nokomis Chapter. Her mission was to benefit the less fortunate while honouring her faith in God through charitable work. Evelyn will be remembered most by the community as “The Balloon Lady,” where she and her husband entertained children with balloon magic for years. Evelyn was also a member of the Red Hat Sunshine Girls. Evelyn’s family and friends will remember her for her generosity, boldness, tenaciousness and her love of the colour purple. As per Evelyn’s wishes, there will be no visitation or memorial service as she appreciated the quality of time she was able to spend with everyone while living. Any donations in her honour can be made to the Salvation Army. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, 705-945-7758) NorthWoodFuneral.com.