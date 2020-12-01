(TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

Jordan Welch is described as an Indigenous male, 32 years of age, 5’7″ (170cm), 160 lbs (73kgs) with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos consisting of a Symbol, Star and red Lips X2 on the right side of his neck, red “VOID” on the back of his neck, Ben Franklin on the left side of his neck, a woman’s face and a Rose on his right arm, a Dollar sign on his right hand, a Dragon on his left upper arm, “WELCH” on his upper back and a tear drop under his left eye to name a few.

He is currently serving a two (2) year and one (1) day sentence for Break and Enter with Intent, Theft Under X2 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under X2.

The offender is known to frequent the Sudbury, Parry Sound, Orillia, Midland, Barrie and Toronto Areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.