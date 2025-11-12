Field naturalists support nature’s helpers

Regional wild animal rescue centre gets new washing machine from Island club

MANITOULIN—Thanks to the efforts of the Manitoulin Nature Club (MNC), generous donations by local residents, including some affiliated with MNC and a generous local business, Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre has received a much-needed washer.

“The washing machine for Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre started with a post on Facebook from Gloria Morissette at Turtle Pond advising that their washing machine had surrendered to time and overwork, and asking if anyone had one that still worked that they didn’t need,” explained Kathryn Ritzie of MNC. “I remembered seeing a very similar post from her a couple of years ago and wanted to help.”

Ms. Ritzie said originally, she posted a request on Manitoulin Facebook sites and very quickly got a response from Gore Bay Fire Chief Mike Addison about an available machine at no cost. “Unfortunately, due to the amount of laundry they do, Turtle Pond specifically needed a machine with an agitator, and this one did not have that.” In the meantime, a washer was donated, “but I thought it must be stressful for Turtle Pond to find it necessary to look for another used washer every couple of years, so I decided to try to get them a new one.”

Very quickly a bench was donated to MNC and auctioned off with $170 being raised in an auction, said Ms. Ritzie.

“My next stop was Jakes’ Home Centre in Mindemoya and the response from Adam Smith was typical Manitoulin, ‘Of course we’ll help. We can give you a substantial discount,’ continued Ms. Ritzie. Jakes provided a new washing machine at cost (just under $500). From there it was an appeal to MNC, and again Manitoulin answered generously. Ted Smith donated his honorarium (as October MNC meeting presenter) of $100.”

MNC members voted to donate $200. Proceeds of the groups ‘Clearing the Natural Debt’ (of donated items up for sale at every meeting) at the October 30 meeting was donated to Turtle Pond ($80).

Phyllis Cacciotti, of MNC, presented the cheque to Mr. Smith at Jake’s Home Centre last Wednesday to purchase the new washing machine.

“A volunteer, Stuart, who lives in Sheguiandah, offered to pick up the machine and deliver it to the Turtle Pond,” added Ms. Ritzie.