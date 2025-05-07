First community infrastructure meeting has residents air concerns over Central’s arenas, halls

Second meeting tonight, Wednesday, May 7

PROVIDENCE BAY—One of the things that came out of the first of two Central Manitoulin community and recreation and infrastructure planning meetings held at the Providence Bay community hall last week is that no one wants to see the municipality of Central Manitoulin arenas closed, that all infrastructure facilities in Providence Bay and Mindemoya are well used, but small things can be done to increase their usage and provide more recreational and community activities.

“We hope that tonight’s meeting is a starting point for more discussion,” said Mike Ladyk, architect at 3rd Line Studio which the municipality of Central Manitoulin hired to undertake a community and recreation infrastructure planning study. “Nothing is set in stone. Something like this takes time and we want to make sure you, and all residents are heard,” said Mr. Ladyk. “Any community planning needs input from members of the community, to go forward and what you want to achieve. This is part of our role in undertaking this planning session.” He explained the process of community engagement, program development and a recreation infrastructure review report will take place over the next eight months, with a final report to municipal council to come in February 2026. This will include understanding existing uses and needs, getting input on what the community wants and needs and identifying future priorities.”

Mr. Ladyk said a background review and inventory of facilities (buildings and parks) was undertaken with phase two being community engagement. “We are here to discuss, understand the community needs, uses and wants,” he said, noting he and Tim James, also of 3rd Line Studio, toured all the indoor/outdoor parks and recreation facilities in the municipality.

Mike Ladyk, an architect with 3rdLine Studio, outlines a community and recreation infrastructure planning study that has been undertaken by the municipality of Central Manitoulin. Over 100 residents attended the first of two public meetings being held, at the Providence Bay Community Hall, last week.

“I would like to thank council for deciding to undertake this study,” said Maja Mielonen. “By doing this our residents are more likely to get what we need and want. In my opinion our biggest recreational asset is our lakes, Lake Mindemoya has some concerning study data about its water quality, and I hope the municipality will chose to spend money to do an assessment of the water quality.”

“Providence Bay is a jewel, with a beautiful beach, boardwalk, community centre and arena,” said Ms. Mielonen. “The hamlet has wonderful growth potential, and we think some consideration should be given for a Providence Bay master plan to be undertaken.”

Ms. Mielonen also noted that there is strong community spirit but noted that if you don’t live on the lakeshore or visit the beach, access to swimming is limited on lakes.

Another resident said they would also like to see the beach maintained better, with better washroom facilities.

Mr. Ladyk said in visiting the Providence Bay arena and talking to municipal maintenance personnel it is an older facility that operates with activities year-round. He advised, “we are not here to decide if either of the municipal arenas should be closed.”

Both Lyle Dewar and Renee Cranston spoke of the history behind the Providence Bay arena, and how instrumental members of the community have been in having it constructed, upgraded and maintained over the years, since it opened in the late 1940s.

Ms. Cranston said, “I am very passionate about the Providence Bay arena,” explaining that when she was growing up she was a member of the Providence Bay Figure Skating Club, and she and members of her family have been involved in many activities and events held at the arena over the years.

“I applaud council for taking the next step to ensure we have a solid recreation plan for the future, and I appreciate the opportunity to speak here tonight,” said Ms. Cranston, outlining a long list of community members and groups who have contributed to the construction of the arena, upgrading of the facilities and a long list of events that take place in the facility, year-round.

“Included in our mission statement for Central Manitoulin is to provide recreation to its ratepayers, that is one of the reasons we pay taxes is to allow these facilities to operate,” said Ms. Cranston. “I am also not here to lobby that one arena (Providence Bay or Mindemoya) is more important than the other.” She noted there are obstacles to increase usage at the arena, such as the difficulty in booking the arena and the difficulty in finding when the arena is available. “Please also know there are incentives and plans to increase usage at the arena when ice is in for the following year. I would also ask that you take into consideration that a big, gigantic new building is expensive.”

“With proper planning and setting money aside for ice plant repairs and replacing equipment it would alleviate unexpected and a last-minute scramble to find funds,” said Ms. Cranston. “I would also encourage you to talk to the contractors that maintain the ice plant as they will able to tell you when certain components such as the compressor and brine pump need to be replaced. Good financial planning that includes setting money aside each year in the budget can solve a lot of these issues.”

Ms. Cranston also talked about the Providence Bay Hall, explaining it is an extremely well used, fully wheelchair accessible facility, that was built by ratepayers, and the community centre board has put in a new kitchen and new bathrooms. She outlined many activities that take place in the building.

“I would ask for consideration when you prepare your report that you give allowance for opportunities to try and increase usage, give recommendations that include how to keep these buildings open, not just reasons to shut them down and create a new facility,” continued Ms. Cranston.

“An arena is more than a skating pad, a hall is more than a place to eat a pancake breakfast, it is a second home where friends and family congregate,” said Ms. Cranston.

“In conclusion, please note that I personally, along with my family and community members, want to keep our facilities open in Providence Bay. I ask that you don’t take something away as we will never get it back. I also ask that you contemplate the validity of physical and mental health in our youth that don’t need to ‘get a ride’ to another part of the municipality to be active. That you consider the significance of kids hanging out skating rather than on their devices. That you acknowledge the importance of seniors and families engaging for socialization, especially of seniors to have purpose, to get out and be with friends, neighbours, community. As council looks towards the future, please keep in mind bigger is not always better,” said Ms. Cranston.

TJ McDermid, president of the Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association indicated that the Providence Bay arena is a great facility. “It is not that we won’t have our games here, our concern is that we are governed by the NOHA and in turn Hockey Canada and that the actual ice surface is about 40 percent less than is regulated.” He explained the game has changed rules and technology, hockey is faster and kids shoot the puck harder. “To have our older age division players, with 10 players on the ice and two or three officials (on a smaller ice surface) it means there is more incidental contact among players, which in turn raises temperatures, especially for 16- and 17-year-old players. This creates more penalties.”

The Mindemoya minor hockey association does not want the (Providence Bay) arena closed, said Mr. McDermid. “I don’t care where an arena is, it has nothing to do with location, but we want facilities that kids can play hockey safely.”

“This whole exercise is not about pitting the arenas against each other,” said Mr. Ladyk. “We are not here to close them or why one should be closed because it is smaller than another one. Even if you can’t hold a full on hockey event for older minor hockey league players, it doesn’t mean shuttering either arena.”

“The two arenas in the municipality are both very important to the communities,” said Darren Dewar.

It was again suggested by one of the attendees that the arenas need to be open more often, earlier in the season, and be available more often at all times to expand their use.

“I don’t think we need to only talk about arenas and halls,” said Steve Redmond. “I like to play tennis, but the facilities in Mindemoya have not been maintained and are in terrible condition.” He said there also used to be a skateboard park, and the community could use a basketball court.

Jack White, president of the Providence Bay Agricultural Fair said the biggest problem in hosting this and other events where musicians and performers are brought from out of town, is the lack of accommodations locally. “To hold the fair and get performers and acts here, it is hard to organize accommodations and cost about $7,000 to provide accommodations for the last Providence Bay Fair.” He said the local taxpayers can only provide so much support and said possibly the municipality could look at putting in place a destination marketing fee that tourism-based businesses such as accommodations and restaurants could charge with a percentage being used by the municipality to provide upkeep and maintenance of its facilities as well.

Another resident said that there is potential to develop commercial and recreational boating venues and opportunities in Providence Bay and added that there should be a venue on the beach that provides a place for musicians or other performers to perform.

“As for what we should be celebrating, we should be celebrating who we are and what we do and work together on in the community,” said one local resident. She said the community hall is already well used, but could be used to hold more events, such as partnering with the local churches and for example holding music nights, dinners or celebration of life events.

“It’s important that community values over monetary issues are reflected in decisions council makes,” said one local resident.

There was also concern raised that all building maintenance needs to take place in a more timely fashion, instead of waiting until things break down and costs to provide maintenance increases.

Other ideas brought forward were to update those ballfields that have been left unmaintained for too long, and the development of other activities for youngsters and seniors to take part in, such as increased walking trails.

Mr. Ladyk said the consultants would be more than interested in meeting with small groups and organizations within the municipality to allow them to provide more input, ideas and concerns.

Another community and recreation infrastructure planning session will take place with the consultants at the Mindemoya Hall on Wednesday, May 7 at 6 pm.

For those municipal residents who would like to provide input online on the public engagement survey for community and recreation infrastructure planning they can do so on the municipal website at surveymonkey.com/r/Recreation_Facilities_Review