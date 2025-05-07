Gore Bay moving ahead with amalgamation talks

GORE BAY—The Town of Gore Bay considered a motion put forward at a previous meeting to explore and discuss the potential of amalgamation with its neighbouring Western Manitoulin municipalities at a council meeting last week.

“The motion for amalgamation was put forward to open up discussions about our problems on Western Manitoulin,” stated Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane at a council meeting last week. “Where it all leaves us, we will see.”

Mayor Lane said he was on Gore Bay council in the late 1990s when the provincial government was encouraging municipal amalgamations and amalgamations took place in what is now the Town of NEMI (Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands) and Central Manitoulin. “I was on a committee for Western Manitoulin, looking at amalgamation of Gordon, Barrie Island, Gore Bay, Burpee, Mills, Dawson and Robinson townships. At the time there was tentative approval from some of the municipalities while the unorganized townships were not interested at all in amalgamating because they all thought it would be a bad thing. In the end amalgamation didn’t take place,” said Mayor Lane.

“We share the costs on such things as the airport, transfer station, fire department,” said Mayor Lane. “There are other things where we provide the services and the other municipalities assist by donation rather than formal cost sharing and this includes the (Gore Bay) arena. In addition, there is the medical centre, which the town owns, and we pay the costs to operate with the doctors and dentist paying a below market rent. Our recent contract to take on the nursing home building to allow it to remain open. There is no cost to the other municipalities for these services but there should be.”

“Amalgamation is one of the ways, with all municipalities having the chance to voice their input, sit at the table and discuss all these concerns and see if this can all be worked out,” said Mayor Lane. He pointed out two meetings had been held with Billings, Gordon/Barrie Island, Burpee and Mills to discuss shared services, but it has been hard to find a date to meet again. “An annexation to increase our tax base by taking some neighbouring properties would cause hard feelings and is not a real option in my view.”

“Amalgamation makes sense,” stated Mayor Lane. “We have four municipalities within a 15-30 minute drive of each other, close to 27 members of council, four clerks, four treasurers, four public works departments; it doesn’t make sense.”

“I really feel we should all take a serious look at amalgamation,” said Mayor Lane. “If not, municipalities should come to the table and talk and look at paying their fair share of the cost of the services that the town provides that they don’t pay for or only donate to.”

“Right,” stated Councillor Dan Osborne.

“We need to take the next step by meeting and look at making sharing costs part of their budget,” said Mayor Lane. “We need to come to the table and to be serious about looking at these issues and not make excuses of not being able to share in the costs.”

“I don’t know if amalgamation is the best answer, but communication is needed between the municipalities,” said Councillor Kelly Chaytor. “And look at some services we provide, are shared and what isn’t. We need to sit down and have a conversation.”

It was pointed out in the two meetings that have been held thus far, representation has been made up of mayors/reeves and CAOs and that maybe this should include all municipal council members, to be in one room and discuss the issues.

Earlier in the meeting, long-time Gordon/Barrie Island resident and former township Councillor Norm Morrell made a presentation to council, indicating that the other municipalities need to meet with Gore Bay on this issue.

“I have some concerns, reading in the paper the dispute with other municipalities in funding of the arena and how the cost of operating it should be shared, but the neighbouring municipalities are not in favour of this,” said Mr. Morrell. “It is my understanding you do have defined sharing agreements on such things as the airport, fire department and airport, but there are things you do not have an agreement on,” said Mr. Morrell.

“It appears to me you have ‘small town providing service to rural area syndrome,’” he continued. “This is avoiding paying our fair share on everything you can policy. Unfortunately, the town of Gore Bay cannot and should not be expected to adhere to this policy.”

“All of this needs to be corrected,” said Mr. Morrell. “We have good people on councils who know what the problem is, Gore Bay is a small town with a very small geographical area and is destined to a small assessment both residential and commercial. Tax base determines the ability to handle debt and financial burden.”

“In this case the people who are providing the services are picking up the costs for these costs not shared,” said Mr. Morrell. “The funds have to come from somewhere, and your taxpayers are going to pay higher taxes. I live in Gordon and could be shot tomorrow,” he quipped, “but the reality is this is all about fairness.”

Mr. Morrell explained municipalities by and large receive funds from fees collected for service, government grants and direct taxes from taxpayers based on assessment. “Gore Bay is in no position to expand its money required from its taxpayers beyond their fair share. In no way should any municipality subsidize another.”

“Taxation is never voluntary. Either you owe the money or you don’t,” said Mr. Morrell. “If you don’t owe it, appeal it.”

Mr. Morrell said, “the other problem I see is that when you ask municipalities to voluntarily pick up their share of their tab, they don’t do that well. The bottom line is if you are using the service, you have to pay your fair share.”

“The arena is not the problem, it is only a symptom,” said Mr. Morrell. “When I read that Councillor Osborne has put forward a motion suggesting that amalgamation should be looked at, I’m not sure about that. This should only be looked at after putting everything on the table, looking at options and everyone providing fair share of the cost of services being provided. The problem is my beloved Western Manitoulin needs to put together its best minds at a meeting and put together a vision for the future.”

“Overall, fair is fair, and the municipalities need to discuss what can be afforded and the services they require and provide a fair share of the services being provided across the whole area. This needs to be dealt by meeting and calmly and with compassion working together,” continued Mr. Morrell. “Bottom line: the municipalities need to get together and come up with solutions to the problem. The motion on the floor deserves careful consideration.”

“Thank you for saying that,” stated Councillor Osborne. “The motion was put forward to just start the conversation.”

“Right now, the motion excludes Burpee and Mills. Does council feel they should be included in the discussions?” asked town manager Harry Schlange.

“If council wants to discuss this with all Western Manitoulin municipalities, we can invite them to come to the table, but there won’t be a second chance in my mind if they don’t,” said Mayor Lane.

“You already know what my opinion is,” said Councillor Osborne.

Councillor Terry Olmstead said amalgamation is something “that is going to be inevitable eventually. It’s a whole lot better to do this voluntarily, and peaceful instead of having a war and being forced into amalgamation.”

The motion passed by council states, “whereas the town of Gore Bay continues to explore opportunities to improve the sustainability, and delivery of municipal services and where the municipalities of Gordon/Barrie Island, Billings Township, Burpee and Mills share geographic proximity and common services with the Town of Gore Bay. Now, therefore be it resolved that council hereby directs Mayor Lane to initiate exploring the potential for municipal amalgamation with the municipality Gordon/Barrie Island, and townships of Billings, Burpee and Mills.”