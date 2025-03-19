First litre of Dewar’s syrup up for annual auction

Proceeds go to support of cancer treatment centre

PROVIDENCE BAY—It’s that sweet time of the year when thoughts turn to tapping maple trees and the making of maple syrup. And, as has become tradition, the Dewar family is ready to make maple syrup and put the first delicious litre up for sale to benefit those battling cancer treatment in Northern Ontario.

“We have tapped trees and are ready to begin boiling the sap from the maple trees to make our first litre,” said Travis Dewar last week.

Mr. Dewar explained, “Mother Nature has changed her tune in the last couple of weeks and this has allowed the Dewar family to kick into gear and get those beautiful Maples tapped. Inspired by delicious maple syrup, we have trudged through deep snow, chilling winds and fantastically fresh air to drill and tap the finest maple trees. This week, the sun’s warm rays has the sap dripping and we have collected our first gather of the 2025 year.”

“This means, of course, it’s time to turn that first golden delicious litre into helping those battling cancer in Northern Ontario,” continued Mr. Dewar. 2025 will mark the 11th annual Dewar Family Maple Syrup Auction and to date, the auction has raised $23,550 for cancer treatment in Northern Ontario. “Last year, Lucie’s Support Team got this first precious litre for a whopping $2,700, which they claim was a steal of a deal for how it tasted.”

Bidding on the auction will begin March 26 at 6 pm on the Dewar Family Maple Syrup Shack Facebook page. Bids will be accepted in whole dollar increments only and will be accepted until March 31 at 8 pm.

“As with previous years, the Dewar family will have super sweet milestone prizes that will be awarded to those who drive the auction beyond secret, predetermined auction milestones,” Mr. Dewar told The Expositor. “In the end, the victor will be the one (or group) prepared to bid the highest, and they will be graced with the most precious pancake topper known to man, self-proclaimed, but supported by many.”

Maple tap at Dewar Family Maply Syrup

“The winner (and all those who make donations) will also get a charitable receipt from the Northern Cancer Foundation in the amount of their bid, or donation,” said Mr. Dewar. “And to sweeten the deal even more, they get to know that they are helping their fellow northerners battle cancer here in the North, which in reality, is the sweetest part of this auction.”

Mr. Dewar listed the rules for the contest, one being to submit the winning bid. “The only thing sweeter than winning a syrup auction, is helping others in Northern Ontario; so, you might as well have both!”

“Tell your fellow bidders what you really think! Trash talking is completely acceptable in a syrup auction, but let’s keep it PG,” said Mr. Dewar. He also noted bids will only be accepted in whole dollar increments and only on the original Dewar Family Maple Syrup Shack Facebook post.