Former M’Chigeeng fire chief unapologetic for equipment buys he says were necessary, but unbudgeted, and for which he was fired

M’CHIGEENG—Former M’Chigeeng First Nation Fire Chief Andrew Corbiere was let go by the M’Chigeeng band council after he contravened a band policy on spending for new firefighting equipment. Forrest Schut, a long-time member of the local fire department, has taken over the position.

Mr. Corbiere, an 18-year member of the fire department, acknowledged he broke a M’Chigeeng First Nation Band Spending policy noting he had been requesting funds to purchase necessary equipment for the fire department, which he said was outdated and unsafe for firefighters. However, his request did not get approved in the M’Chigeeng band council budget.

In a written statement Mr. Corbiere wrote, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community of M’Chigeeng for letting me be your fire chief. It was a great privilege and an honour and I am so grateful for the opportunity when presented the position. I will always be there for you.”

“Yeah, it’s tough, but in the end, we accomplished the work plan, all the hard work, a complete 180 and all that matters is the M’Chigeeng Fire Department is all up to standard, up to code, no more liabilities. We brought in eight new recruits, increased their honorariums, set up a crucial lifesaving fire dispatch service through Northern 911, better protection for the community, single-handedly installed 85 plus smoke carbon detectors, educated over 150 plus students two years in a row on fire prevention, got both pumper trucks up to code. In my heart, I know I did the right thing for the firefighters and the people of M’Chigeeng.”

“I’ve learned so much from this journey,” wrote Mr. Corbiere in his statement to the community. “I will miss you all very much and to be there for you in time of need. I truly appreciate everyone that helped me along the way and yes, I admit I broke policy, but I just wanted to protect our firefighters, your firefighters, so they could protect and be there for the community in time of need.”

“The Creator has been with me and has been helping me along the way and I say Chi Miigwetch to that,” continued Mr. Corbiere. “I truly appreciate everyone’s support. Thank you all for the memories and great times through the years, that I will never forget.”

Forrest Schut, a long-time firefighter, has been named as fire chief.

“I have been a member of the fire department for 25 years, so I have lots of experience,” said Fire Chief Schut. “I’ve been on hundreds of fire calls in my years on the fire department, including being the first on the call when the M’Chigeeng landfill was on fire the first time, many years ago.”

“I am one of the older guys on the fire department, being 52 years old,” said Fire Chief Schut. “I am going to try to do the best I can,” he said, noting he is sure he will be able to work well with the other members of the fire department. “It’s all about teamwork, and we have a good bunch of firefighters. I am hoping we can all work together and make a difference for the community.”