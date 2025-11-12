Five nominated for chief in Sheguiandah

SHEGUIANDAH—The final list of candidates for the December 9 band elections in Sheguiandah First Nation has been released by the electoral officer One Feather.

In the October 27 nomination meeting, five candidates were proposed for the position of chief and all remain on the ballot following the November 1 deadline for nominees to indicate whether they would be willing to stand. The final list of those nominated for chief are Aaron Bowerman, Larry Russell Lemarr, Elvis Mishibinijima, Ruby Thompson and Pearl Waindubence.

Of the original 18 nominated for the four band councillor positions, 16 remain standing. They include Andrew Aguonie, Valerie Aguonie, Michelle Bond, Josephine Fox, Larry Russell Lamarr, Zoë Roy Peltier, Donna Rainey, Sunset Sagutch, Nathan Shawanda, Ruby Thompson, Eric Vautour, Carrie Waindubence, Matthew Waindubence, Nevada Waindubence, Pearl Waindubence and Sarah Williams.

The Expositor will be reaching out to each of the candidates for chief about their platforms.

OneFeather advises that, due to the ongoing postal disruptions, it is the elector’s responsibility to ensure their completed mail-in ballot is received by the electoral officer before the close of polls on election day. Polls will be open from 9 am to 8 pm on December 9. Mail-in ballots can be brought to the polling station either in person or through a trusted individual.

The electoral officer for the election is OneFeather and can be reached at nominations@onefeather.ca or toll free by telephone at 1-855-923-3006.