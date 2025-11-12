Top 5 This Week

More articles

Five nominated for chief in Sheguiandah

NewsLocal
Michael Erskine
Author: Michael Erskine
1 min.read
Sheguiandah First Nation.

SHEGUIANDAH—The final list of candidates for the December 9 band elections in Sheguiandah First Nation has been released by the electoral officer One Feather.

In the October 27 nomination meeting, five candidates were proposed for the position of chief and all remain on the ballot following the November 1 deadline for nominees to indicate whether they would be willing to stand. The final list of those nominated for chief are Aaron Bowerman, Larry Russell Lemarr, Elvis Mishibinijima, Ruby Thompson and Pearl Waindubence.

Of the original 18 nominated for the four band councillor positions, 16 remain standing. They include Andrew Aguonie, Valerie Aguonie, Michelle Bond, Josephine Fox, Larry Russell Lamarr, Zoë Roy Peltier, Donna Rainey, Sunset Sagutch, Nathan Shawanda, Ruby Thompson, Eric Vautour, Carrie Waindubence, Matthew Waindubence, Nevada Waindubence, Pearl Waindubence and Sarah Williams.

The Expositor will be reaching out to each of the candidates for chief about their platforms.

OneFeather advises that, due to the ongoing postal disruptions, it is the elector’s responsibility to ensure their completed mail-in ballot is received by the electoral officer before the close of polls on election day. Polls will be open from 9 am to 8 pm on December 9. Mail-in ballots can be brought to the polling station either in person or through a trusted individual.

The electoral officer for the election is OneFeather and can be reached at nominations@onefeather.ca or toll free by telephone at 1-855-923-3006.

Article written by

Michael Erskine
Michael Erskine
Michael Erskine BA (Hons) is Associate Editor at The Manitoulin Expositor. He received his honours BA from Laurentian University in 1987. His former lives include underground miner, oil rig roughneck, early childhood educator, elementary school teacher, college professor and community legal worker. Michael has written several college course manuals and has won numerous Ontario Community Newspaper Awards in the rural, business and finance and editorial categories.
Previous article
Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities elects Kapuskasing mayor Dan Plourde as new president

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.