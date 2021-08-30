FLORENCE ANNABELLE HUBERT

(nee Laidley)

July 8, 1936 – August 25, 2021

Florence passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Belleville General Hospital on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at the age of 85. Devoted wife of the late Maurice Albert Hubert. Beloved mother of Lynn Ross (Tim), Robert Hubert (Tingzi) and Michelle Etches (Steve). Loving grandmother of Kyle, Krista, Lyrissa, Lance, Joshua, Eric, Adam, Ryan and Zoe. Proud great-grandmother of 18 wonderful great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Mary, Justine, George, Alvin, Thelma, Edwin and Albert. Loving daughter of the late Thomas and Stella Laidley (nee Morphet). Florence loved her family, and was happiest surrounded by them. She especially enjoyed when everyone was home to visit. The sound of children playing and a full dining room table made her smile. She was a very talented self taught piano player, who loved to play and sing along. She especially loved art and loved to draw and paint.

She loved listening to music, working in her gardens and sitting outside enjoying everything that nature had to offer. Her birdfeeders were always as full as her heart was with love. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home

on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm. Graveside Service followed in Mountain view Cemetery at 1:30 pm.

Donations can be mailed to the the Alzheimer Society Sudbury-Manitoulin North Bay Districts, 960 Notre Dame Avenue, Sudbury, ON P3A 2T4 or by calling 1-800-407-6369.