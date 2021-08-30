FREDERICK JAMES DEBASSIGE

Sunrise August 19, 1959 to

Sunset August 22, 2021

Frederick James Debassige passed peacefully in his sleep in his home in Zhiibaahaasing. Loving father and grandfather to Ruby, Quientin, Nimkii and Jaheim. Partner to Sylvia Migwans. Son to Theresa (baa) Antoine and John (baa) Trudeau, Francis (baa) Debassige and Theresa (baa) Pongowish. Brother to Gloria, Elizabeth, Florence, Gilbert (baa), Marina, Jennifer (baa), Wayne, Lloyd (baa), Cecil, Regina, Bernard, Rolland and Penny. His Goddaughters and Godson Lacey, Bobby Sue and Devin. Loved by his many aunties who he called his sisters and uncles, his nieces and nephews, cousins, adopted family he made great memories with and friends. My daddy was a good man. He made friends everywhere he went. I am sure everyone can tell a crazy time they had with my father. He always tried to help anyone who needed help. He had a good heart. Miigwetch Daddy for everything you taught me, you always had my back even when you knew I was wrong. You will always be my #1. I will be okay but not right away, but I know you will be there somehow. Visitation was held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Zhiibaahaasing Community Complex from 1 pm until Friday, August 27, 2021 at 5 pm, followed by a visitation at 7 pm at 77 Pine St., M’Chigeeng until Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 11 am.