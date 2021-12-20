FLORENCE IDELLA JEANNE PELTIER

January 1, 1941 – December 14, 2021

In loving memory of Florence Idella Jeanne Peltier who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre with her daughter by her side at the age of 80. Beloved mother of Delores Renee Zarka (nee Jacko). Predeceased by her children Deborah Ann Jacko-Stowell and Morley Bernard Jacko. Dear daughter of William and Mary Peltier (both predeceased). Treasured sister of Henry Joseph Peltier and James Edward Peltier (both predeceased). Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home.