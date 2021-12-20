TED ARNOLD

Ted Arnold, a resident of Etobicoke, passed away suddenly at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Friday, July 16, 2021. He was born in Sandfield, Manitoulin Island, son of the late Leonard and Catherine (Thomas). Proud stepson of the late Mae Arnold. Ted worked for many years as a railway mail clerk before returning to Ryerson polytechnical to further his education in land surveying. He worked 33 years for the federal government (EMR) as a Canada lands surveyor in Toronto. He was most happy working out in the field where he met and made many good friends. Ted loved his sports, especially hockey. From the time he and his brothers and friends were able to lace up the skates, they were out on the ponds around the farm playing “shinny hockey.” He really enjoyed playing baseball in the summer as the comraderie meant a lot to him. Later when he moved to Toronto he joined Avonlea curling club and was fortunate enough to have curled with some great curlers and was also fortunate enough to play in the Ontario play downs in Southampton. This was the highlight for him to have this opportunity. Ted was a quiet man and a real gentleman who loved his family and was most proud of his grandaughters. Ted is survived by his beloved wife Marie (Ruggeri) Arnold. Loving and loved father of Douglas (Lisa) of Brisbane, Australia and David of Toronto. Proud grandfather of Elizabeth (Libby), Gabrielle (Gabi), and Sam. Sam was named after her “Grandy” Ted and uncle Harold. “Sam” being their nicknames. Dear brother to Gerald (late wife Bobbi) of Mississippi, the late Harold (Margaret) of Providence Bay and Lenora (Garfield) Dunlop of Sudbury. Ted will be sadly missed by Marie’s family, his nieces and nephews both here and Australia. He had such a dry sense of humour and will be missed by his co-workers who still quote his “Tedisms” as they were called.