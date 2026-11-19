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FONOM issues call for improvements to Northern highways 0:00 / 146.8005 1×

NORTHERN ONTARIO—The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) welcomes the federal government’s 2026 budget and its focus on strengthening Canada’s economy through investments in infrastructure, critical minerals, energy, housing, and economic development, but is calling for action on highway upgrades.

“Northern Ontario has an important role to play in supporting these national priorities. With its rich natural resources, established industries and growing opportunities in mining, forestry, manufacturing, and energy, the region is well-positioned to contribute to Canada’s long-term economic success,” a release explains.

“We are encouraged by the federal government’s commitment to building a stronger Canadian economy and the opportunities these investments could bring to northern Ontario. Our communities have tremendous potential and continued collaboration between all levels of government will help ensure that Northern municipalities and industries can benefit from this growth,” said Dave Plourde, president of FONOM.

FONOM also recognizes the importance of supporting smaller and rural municipalities through accessible infrastructure funding, housing initiatives and programs that address workforce needs. Investments that consider the unique geographic and financial realities of Northern communities will help municipalities plan for the future and support sustainable growth.

“Transportation infrastructure remains an important priority for FONOM. Highway 69 and the Trans-Canada Highway corridors of Highways 11 and 17 are essential connections for Northern residents, businesses and industries. FONOM encourages the federal government to work alongside the province of Ontario to establish dedicated funding partnerships that will accelerate the expansion and modernization of these critical highway corridors. Long-term, predictable infrastructure funding will be essential to advancing these projects and supporting the movement of goods, economic development and national trade.”

“A stronger and more connected Canada depends on the infrastructure that brings our communities and economies together. Northern Ontario’s highways are essential to the movement of goods, the growth of our industries, and Canada’s ability to compete in a changing global economy. We see an important opportunity for the federal and provincial governments to work together on meaningful funding commitments for Highway 69 and the Trans-Canada highway. These investments will benefit Northern Ontario while strengthening the economic connections that support our entire country,” said Mr. Plourde.

“FONOM looks forward to working with its federal and provincial partners to build on these opportunities and ensure northern Ontario continues to play a meaningful role in Canada’s economic future,” the release adds.