JENNIFER ALMA DANYLIW

(Née Peeken)

1977 – 2020

It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family announces that our beloved wife, daughter, stepmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend, Jennifer Danyliw (née Peeken), passed away in Mindemoya, Ontario, with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the age of 43 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Brian, parents Bob and Pauline Peeken, stepchildren Jonathan (Haley Cassio) and Erin, sister Shelly Peeken (Edward Wayne Hilton), brother-in-law Jack (Andrea O’Brien), as well as numerous relatives and friends, both close and afar. Jennifer is predeceased by her mother-in-law Phillis, and sister-in-law Lori. A special thanks to Dr. Maryna and the nursing staff of the Mindemoya Hospital for their care and support. Jennifer loved to travel and fully experience the world; she had many adventures across the globe with her loved ones, including time spent in Costa Rica, China, Australia, Hungary, Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Peru. She was also fiercely devoted to her family and friends. Jennifer loved spending time together, whether simply visiting or celebrating life’s moments. Jennifer truly lived the proverb: “A rolling stone gathers no moss.” Visitation was held on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Remembrance donations to the Manitoulin Health Centre (www.mhc.on.ca) would be greatly appreciated. The funeral arrangements were entrusted with the Miron-Wilson Funeral Home, Cremation and Reception Centre, 150 Balsam St. S., Timmins. To make online donations or condolences, please visit MironWilson.com.