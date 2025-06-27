GARRY ROBERT BRYAN

July 31, 1947 – June 22, 2025

In loving memory of Garry Robert Bryan who began his final journey in peace thanks to the very caring staff at Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya. Loving husband of 30 years to Jane Bryan. Son of Roy and Jean Bryan (both predeceased). He was the proud and loving father and grandfather of Daughness Migwans (Tim Bayer), Sarah Migwans (predeceased) and Zackry Migwans (predeceased). He was also so happy to call Reid his great grandson. Garry was a caring stepfather of Jason Wilkins (Tanya) and Melissa Wilkins (Bryan) and loving Papa to Ashley Wilkins. Words can’t say how much all of you meant to him. He will also be missed by sisters Bonnie McFarlane, Jane Gordon (Louie predeceased), his brother Terry Bryan as well as many other relatives and friends. He made all of you laugh and that was his gift. He loved to fish, play cards and hang out at the hunt camps of his buddies (even though he didn’t hunt). He also loved his pets and helped raise many foster kitties. Donald was his guy and Sunny was his special girl. As Garry has requested, there will be no funeral. Please celebrate your own lives instead. Many thanks to Dr. Kilbertus and Dr. Alhadi as well as the rest of the dedicated staff at the Mindemoya Hospital for your care. You made everything so much easier. If anyone wishes to make donations to the Mindemoya Hospital or to the Manitoulin Pet Rescue, both would be appreciated. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.