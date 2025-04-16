Top 5 This Week Canada Votes 2025 Local Expositor Staff - April 16, 2025 Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Rosenberg named to two parliamentary assistant postings Local Michael Erskine - April 16, 2025 Buyer steps forward, wants idled Domtar Espanola mill Local Michael Erskine - April 16, 2025 Canine lyme disease detected in Wiikwemkoong Local Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - April 16, 2025 Cause of Woods-Lane apartments blaze has yet to be determined Local Tom Sasvari - April 16, 2025 More articles Canada Votes 2025 Local Mindemoya Arena Friends Local Girl Guides are more than cookies Local Column: MSS Kids in the Hall Columns Column: Manitoulin Sporting Life Columns Column: Paws for Thought Columns Girl Guides are more than cookies NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff April 16, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The third annual Girl Guides Mother’s Day Market was again a huge success! The event, held at the Gore Bay Community Hall on April 12, is hosted by the Gore Bay Western Manitoulin Girl Guides. The guides also provided a chili and soup luncheon and baking raffle. In photo, the girl guides are shown at the bake table. Girl guides are pictured here at the bake table. photo by Tom Sasvari Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2025manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newspaywallThe Manitoulin Expositor Previous articleColumn: MSS Kids in the HallNext articleMindemoya Arena Friends