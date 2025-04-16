Top 5 This Week

Mindemoya Arena Friends

Scores of supporters of the J.H. Burt Memorial Arena attended the meeting of Central Manitoulin council last week armed with placards encouraging council to ‘save the arena.’ Council heard their pleas and moved to, at least temporarily, make the repairs necessary to keep the arena open.

