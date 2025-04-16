Top 5 This Week Canada Votes 2025 Local Expositor Staff - April 16, 2025 Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Rosenberg named to two parliamentary assistant postings Local Michael Erskine - April 16, 2025 Buyer steps forward, wants idled Domtar Espanola mill Local Michael Erskine - April 16, 2025 Canine lyme disease detected in Wiikwemkoong Local Jacqueline St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - April 16, 2025 Cause of Woods-Lane apartments blaze has yet to be determined Local Tom Sasvari - April 16, 2025 More articles Canada Votes 2025 Local Mindemoya Arena Friends Local Girl Guides are more than cookies Local Column: MSS Kids in the Hall Columns Column: Manitoulin Sporting Life Columns Column: Paws for Thought Columns Mindemoya Arena Friends NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff April 16, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Scores of supporters of the J.H. Burt Memorial Arena attended the meeting of Central Manitoulin council last week armed with placards encouraging council to ‘save the arena.’ Council heard their pleas and moved to, at least temporarily, make the repairs necessary to keep the arena open. Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2025manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newspaywallThe Manitoulin ExpositorThe Manitoulin Expositor 2025 Previous articleGirl Guides are more than cookiesNext articleCentral will patch Mindemoya arena