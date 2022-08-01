GLENN BRUCE EVANS

July 29, 1955 – July 21, 2022

The family is saddened to announce the peaceful passing of Glenn Bruce Evans at the Mindemoya Hospital on July 21, 2022 at the age of 66. Husband of Erin Downey. Cherished brother of Gerald (Jr) Evans, Shelley Evans and Debbie Evans. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Glenn’s home, 71 Corbiere Road, M’Chigeeng from 1 to 5 pm. Donations in memory of Glenn can be made payable to Manitoulin Health Centre, 2120B Highway 551, Mindemoya, ON P0P 1S0. Please put Mindemoya ED expansion in the memo line or to donate online https://www.mhc.on.ca/mindemoya-emergency-department-expansion.