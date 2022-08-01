HILDA MARIE PELTIER

“Etaanoochtood”

April 2nd, 1952 – July 23, 2022

In loving memory of Hilda Marie Peltier who passed away peacefully in Wisconsin with her family by her side on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the age of 70. Dear daughter of David and Delia Peltier nee Lewis – Otakwadjiwan (both predeceased). Loving mother of Jeffery (predeceased), Stacy Peltier, Alex and David Dallas. Grandmother of Adrian Huber, Jadyn Martin and fur-grandma to Willow and Schooly. Cherished sister of Louise (Brian) and Andrew (Christina) of Wikwemikong, Jerry (Penny) of Ottawa, Virginia Edna (Chuck predeceased) of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Linda (Wayne) (both predeceased), Beverley (Rick predeceased) of Wikwemikong, Shirley (Ted) of Sault Ste. Marie, MaryAnn of Ottawa, Darlene (predeceased) (Allan) of Wikwemikong, Touboy (Debbie predeceased) of Christian Island, Pamela (Rick) of Ottawa, Melvin (Carol) of Sault Ste. Marie and Danette (Murray Jr.) of Birch Island. A very special auntie to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Special friend to Angelo Dallas and Stan Osawamick. Hilda was known as a very happy-go-lucky woman who always enjoyed the opportunity to laugh, go on trips with her siblings to the casino or visits back home and being with her children/grandchildren and especially her special fur grandbabies Willow and Schooly. She was always on the go and loved to visit with others as much as she could. During her battle with cancer she was so happy to be in Sheboygan with her sister Edna nearby and sister Shirley to take care of her, they had made her comfortable with lots of laughter. She will be missed by many extended family and friends. Visitation was held at St. Ignatius Church in Buzwah, starting on Friday, July 28, 2022 at 5 pm. Funeral Service was at 3 pm on Saturday, July 29, 2022 at the St. Ignatius Church in Buzwah, Wikwemikong, Ontario. Cremation followed. The family would like to acknowledge the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for taking care of Hilda during her last days, especially her nurse Dustin. Chi-Miigwech