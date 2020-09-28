GLORIA “DEANNIE” CORBIERRE

Gloria “Deannie” Corbierre passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital on Friday, September 25, 2020 in her 80th year. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Deannie was the last member of her family which consisted of her parents Laurence and Grace (Smith); brothers Theo and Doug and sisters Doris, Lorna and Norine “Dolly.” Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice as expressions of

