BILL (WILLIAM) JOHNSTONE

December 7, 1942 – September 23, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather on September 23, 2020 in his 78th year in his hometown of Little Current. He is survived by his loving wife Janet (Helmer) of 54 years, his loving children Todd (Kari-Ann) of California, Craig (Kirsti) of Garson and Jill Warr (Dave) of Toronto. Cherished Papa of seven grandchildren Logan, Carter, Ava, Tatum, Ethan, Lukas and Reija. He was born in Timmins to William and Eva (both predeceased), survived by his sisters Joan Clermont (Bob) and Bonnie Spylo (Gord). Predeceased by his siblings Mike, Earl and Judy. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by his canine companion Duchess. Bill retired from Falconbridge Nickel Mines after 30 years of service and spent his recent years on Manitoulin Island. He will be remembered for his quick sense of humour, his engaging story telling ability, his love of building and his passion for exploring country roads.

He was an avid car enthusiast and had a great love of animals, nature and the outdoors. Bill volunteered his time as a firefighter for the Township of Nickel Centre, proudly retiring as fire captain after 35 years of service. He also dedicated many years to coaching hockey and was a member of the Little Current Fish and Game Club. In keeping with Bill’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. Donations in his memory can kindly be made to the Little Current Fish and Game Club or any not-for-profit animal charity of your choice. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.IslandFuneralHome.ca.