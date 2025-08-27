Gordon/Barrie Island parks and boat launches see first-ever instances of vandalism

GORDON-BARRIE ISLAND—Gordon/Barrie Island municipal officials are perplexed and concerned that for the first time that they can recall, vandalism in the form of theft and destruction has taken place this year at its parks and boat launches.

“This is the first time we have seen vandalism and destruction at our parks and boat launches,” stated Reeve Lee Hayden. “Carrie (Lewis, Township CAO/clerk) presented a brief at our last meeting concerning these issues, and that hopefully the eyes of the community will help to prevent this type of thing from continuing.”

Mr. Hayden said at Salmon Bay Park, “we have made sure that there is water for people to use the washrooms and wash their hands. Someone stole the water pump and battery to pump the water there, for example. Stuff happens, and we have been fortunate up until now. It is too bad when people do things to prevent others from enjoying services provided for everyone and wreck public property.”

Reeve Hayden pointed out the township hauls water to the park so people can flush the toilets in the restrooms and wash their hands afterwards. He noted the township has these same systems at two other parks in the township.

“The township takes great pains to provide water, and our parks attendant works hard to keep everything clean and operating properly,” said Ms. Lewis. “Now we have to wait for a new pump to come in so we can put it in place.”

A notice from the township reads, “The municipality puts great emphasis on services that are provided to our residents and visitors through council decisions, staff time and municipal budget. A lot of compliments are given to the municipality for the hard work to keep parks and boat launches maintained.”

“This season we have had a record year of theft and destruction to our parks and launches. We have seen posts regarding the conditions of parks on Facebook, instead of giving the municipal office a call to express what they have witnessed while attending the parks. If you did contact the municipal office, we could explain that equipment has been ripped out of the washrooms and stolen.”

“If you want to have the services available to you and your friends and family, it takes a community,” the township notice continues. “Please watch your neighbourhood for these individuals who feel the need to steal the equipment that operates our washrooms at the parks, and the individuals who want to vandalize our parks. It takes more dollars each time, which will in the end force the municipality to shut down the services that we all enjoy.”

“We never used to have this type of thing happening in the township,” said Ms. Lewis. “This year is the worst year we have seen for vandalism and destruction.”