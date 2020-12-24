Gore Bay applies for funding toward needed roof repairs

GORE BAY – Gore Bay council has decided to apply for government funding to repair the needed work on three buildings in town.

At a meeting last week, council discussed what project it would be applying for through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure-COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream.

Town treasurer Michael Lalonde explained that under this program the town can apply for up to $100,000 for a project. He suggested council could apply and if funding is approved they could put the funds toward repairs to the roof on three buildings: the town arena, marina and lapidary building roofs at an estimated total cost of approximately $96,000.

“I would recommend applying for the funds for the roof repairs,” recommended Mr. Lalonde. “They (federal government) want to know we have a plan, and what we would intend to spend the funds on. Once council determines the project that they will be applying for funds on, we can do further confirmation as to actual specific costs,” said Mr. Lalonde.

Council passed a motion to apply for the funding and that they would be using this funding for the roof repairs of the three buildings in town.