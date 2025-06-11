Gore Bay clinic will swell to five resident doctors

GORE BAY—Gore Bay’s healthcare community is proud to welcome a new addition to its esteemed team of physicians. Dr. Irfan Shahwani will join the Gore Bay medical team later this summer or early this fall.

“The town is incredibly fortunate that Dr. Shahwani has chosen Gore Bay as his practice location, considering the ongoing physician shortage crisis across the province, particularly in Northern Ontario,” a release notes. He is from Newmarket, having practiced there.

“Joining Dr. Shahwani is his wife and their three children. All were drawn to the unique charm of this rural municipality. Of significance in their decision-making process was the warmth and attention shown by the local public school (Charles C. McLean) and the high school (Manitoulin Secondary School) to their children’s educational needs. These were significant factors in Dr. Shahwani and his family’s decision to accept the offer to join the Gore Bay medical team and is a testament to the strength of our overall community offering.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Gore Bay community and to have the opportunity to work alongside such dedicated healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Shahwani. “My goal is to build strong relationships with my patients and provide them with personalized care that meets their unique needs.”

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Shahwani to Gore Bay Medical Centre,” said Dr. Robert Hamilton, physician, at Gore Bay Medical Centre. “His passion for patient care and depth of experience make him a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to his positive impact on the health and wellness of our community.”

The successful recruitment of Dr. Shahwani was a collective effort, highlighting the strength and unity of our community, said Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane. Our dedicated physicians (Doctors Hamilton, Shelagh McRae, Chantelle Wilson and Zeshan Talib), committed volunteers, and the unwavering support of the Town of Gore Bay all played a crucial role. This achievement would not have been possible without their efforts, said Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane.

Gore Bay Medical Centre is an established healthcare facility dedicated to providing comprehensive medical care to the residents of Gore Bay and the Western Manitoulin catchment area. With a team of experienced physicians and healthcare professionals, the centre offers a wide range of services to meet the community’s diverse needs.