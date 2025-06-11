Manitoulin’s own Kohyn Eshkawkogan named to OHL All-Rookie First team

MANITOULIN—Two players in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Kohyn Eshkawkogan, of Little Current, and Carter George, who has strong family ties to Manitoulin Island, have been named to the league all-rookie and all-star teams.

Kohyn, a defenceman with the Ottawa 67’s, was named to the 2024-2025 OHL All-Rookie First team, while Carter, a goaltender for the Owen Sound Attack, whose father and grandparents are from Manitoulin Island, was chosen to the OHL second all-star team.

Carter was voted to the OHL third all-star team in the 2023-2024 season and was a first all-rookie team member in 2023-2024.

On May 30, the OHL announced it had named the first, second and third all-star team selections, in addition to the first and second all-rookie team designations for the 2024-2025 season. They were selected by the OHL’s general managers, with voting conducted in two stages, beginning with a conference ballot, followed by a final ballot that integrated the top selections from both the Eastern and Western conferences.

Kohyn is the first 67’s blueliner to be voted to a first all-rookie team since 1998-1999 (Luke Sellars) and the first 67’s rookie to earn this honour since current Philadelphia Flyers alternate captain Travis Konecny in 2013-2014.

“Kohyn made a smooth transition to the OHL and quickly became a key member of our team,” said 67’s General Manager James Boyd. “He played with poise and confidence beyond his years and is most deserving of this special honour.”

Kohyn said he was pleased to be named to the first team all-rookie team, noting “there were quite a few rookie defencemen in the league this year.”

“Right now, I’m in the gym a lot of the time, and I skate two or three times a week,” Kohyn told The Expositor, noting one of the things he would like to improve over the summer is “my shot.”

In August, Kohyn will be participating in the Gary Roberts Full Performance camp for a week.

The biggest thing Kohyn is hoping for the upcoming season with the 67’s is not suffering any injuries. The 67’s, “Are looking forward to the season. Our goal is to make it to the playoffs and make a little run when we get there.”

“Personally, I want to be more consistent in my play throughout the season,” said Kohyn. He will be visiting Manitoulin Island several times during the summer, mostly on weekends.

After a really long season, Mike George said his son Carter, “he has been relaxing a little bit. He has been home for three weeks and has taken a little break to give his body a little rest. He has played a lot this season and it has been nice for him to take a little break and be a kid again,” said Mike George. “He’s gone out golfing a couple of times and to enjoy other sports. It is important to get away from all the pressures. It has been a long grind for the past two years, and he needed this time to get ready to get back and be in good shape and be ready for the season.”

However, Carter got back into training and working out last Wednesday. “He has 90 days until training camp starts,” said Mike George. “For the next two weeks Carter will work out, and then be back on the ice June 19 when he is back into working with his goalie instructor. He is also working with a nutritionist to get his body strong.”

Carter will be attending the Los Angeles Kings camp in late September, after attending the Kings development camp the first week of July. He will attend rookie camp in late August, then the Kings regular training camp.

As for the chances of Carter breaking the Kings lineup this season his father said, “He certainly wants to. His mindset all the way through has been to play in the NHL and for the Kings. Who knows what is in store for him.”