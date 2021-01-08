Gore Bay council agrees to remuneration increase

GORE BAY – For the first time in many years, the remuneration paid to members of Gore Bay council will increase in 2021.

At a recent Gore Bay general government committee meeting, the committee was advised that a motion had been passed in 2015 to approve council remuneration until 2019. Then in 2019, a motion was made to increase council’s remuneration, but was again defeated.

The committee discussed the issue at its recent meeting as to whether it would like to reconsider a new rate for council and agreed this should take place. Cost of living was discussed as an amount to include for an increase.

At a Gore Bay council meeting in December, Councillor Jack Clark said, “I would move that we increase the remunerations for council honorariums by one percent in 2021, 1.5 percent in 2022 and by 1.5 percent in 2023.”

Councillor Clark brought forward the motion which was seconded by Councillor Leeanne Woestenenk. Council passed a motion in support of the motion.