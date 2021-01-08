OPP introduces the newest officer within the Manitoulin detachment

MANITOULIN – The newest member of the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is well known on the Island, having grown up in Sheguiandah.

On December 22, Manitoulin OPP Inspector Megan Moriarity welcomed new recruit Provincial Constable (PC) Gabby Esposto. PC Esposto is the daughter of long-time Manitoulin OPP officer Dan Esposto.

PC Esposto, “has been reporting to the Espanola detachment,” wrote Inspector Moriarity. “When you see her out and about please welcome her. Congratulations, Gabby! We are so happy to have you working with us.”