Gore Bay council appoints former councillor to fill vacant council seat

GORE BAY – A former town councillor will be filling in the current vacant council seat for at least the end of this current term of Gore Bay council, after having been chosen from the two candidates who had expressed interest in the position to town council.

“We had two people apply for the (vacant) councillor’s seat position,” said Stasia Carr, clerk for Gore Bay, at a town council meeting last week. She pointed out the two people to put their names forward included former town councillor Jack Clark and Ryan McClean, a new resident in the town, who recently purchased the old Blacksmith Square building.

It was noted that Mr. Clark is not only a former town councillor, he is still a member of one of the town’s committees and a volunteer in the community as a member of the Gore Bay-Gordon/Barrie Island Fire Department and a long-time member of the Gore Bay Rotary Club.

Mr. McClean, being a new member of the community, has not had the time yet to volunteer in the community.

“The current term of this present council is a short window of just two more years,” said councilor Kevin Woestenenk. “And with the town finances being under pressure Jack (Clark) is the man to help with this.”

Councillor Paulie Nodecker suggested, “we could ask (Mr. McClean) if he would like to serve on a committee first to get him familiar with the town.”

Councillor Woestenenk put forward a motion that was seconded by councillor Ken Blodgett to accept Mr. Clark for the vacant councillor position.

Mr. Clark, who previously served two terms on Gore Bay town council, told the Recorder he put his name forward, “because council needed help with a vacant council seat. I have no big desire to serve on council again, but I can certainly help for the next couple of years.”

As was reported previously, Gore Bay council had agreed they would appoint a new councillor to fill the vacant seat on council after former councillor Patricia Bailey announced her resignation from council at a meeting in August.