Gore Bay Theatre offering two summer-stage productions

GORE BAY—Gore Bay Theatre will again be producing two plays this summer, ‘Separate Beds,’ a romantic comedy by Maryjane Cruise, and ‘The Woman in Black,’ a spine-chilling thriller by Stephen Mallatratt from the book by Susan Hill.

The plays will be presented in repertory so that audiences who are on the Island will be able to see both productions. There will also be Sunday matinee performances of both plays, the first time Gore Bay Theatre has offered this option.

‘Separate Beds’ is about two couples in the autumn of their lives. One couple is celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary and the couple’s children have sent them on a cruise. On the cruise they meet the other couple, who are rich and sophisticated and still seem to have a perfect life together after 10 years of marriage. The play by Canadian M.J. Cruise has been performed in numerous countries and has been described as a ‘wonderfully funny and witty romantic comedy,’ by The Examiner. Both couples, polar opposites, are played by Helen and Ray Landry, two talented and seasoned veterans of the stage who have appeared in many productions in Gore Bay and Sudbury.

‘The Woman in Black’ tells the tale of a lawyer looking to exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It has run for 33 years in London, England and has been described as “one of the British theatre’s biggest and scariest hits” and a “brilliantly effective spine chiller” by the Guardian. It has “delighted and haunted audiences” and characterized as “ingenious, a journey into fear” by the New York Times.

It features three very experienced and talented actors, Ray Scott, who has appeared in many productions for Burn’s Wharf Theatre, and John Robertson and Tammy Robinson, who have appeared in numerous productions for Gore Bay Theatre.

Co-directors Andrea Emmerton and Walter Maskel are extremely enthusiastic about both plays this summer. Ms. Emmerton stated, “this year we are doing something Gore Bay theatre has not done since 1998 producing a thriller, ‘The Woman in Black.’ Thrillers are very popular, and this is one of the best. It was recently made into a movie, but nothing can duplicate the atmosphere created by live theatre. ‘Separate Beds’ is a romantic comedy that every couple or anyone ever involved in a relationship will identify with the many trials and tribulations in maintaining a long-term relationship, all portrayed with humour and precise comedic timing.”

Ms. Maskel added, “we are thrilled that all our actors have demonstrated a dedication to the art of theatre and through their performances audiences will recognize and appreciate that level of commitment. A big thank you to Isaac Gosse for the very complicated and evocative sound design for ‘The Woman in Black.’

“This is my 20th year with Gore Bay Theatre, and I can say without reservation that this is one of our strongest seasons. ‘Separate Beds’ is a hilarious comedy and ‘The Woman in Black’ is so gripping you may want to see it more than once,” said Mr. Maskel.

Whether it is a laugh-filled comedy or edge of your seat thriller, the award-winning Gore Bay Theatre is offering two very different and highly entertaining evenings of live theatre. As in the past a dinner theatre is offered by the Gore Bay Rotary Club on July 11.

It seems the price of everything has gone up, however for the past 15 years Gore Bay Theatre continues to offer the same prize for advance tickets ($20).

Information about tickets and dates are on the Gore Bay Theatre or Town of Gore Bay websites, as well as the advertisement in this week’s Expositor.