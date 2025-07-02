Terry Rogers wins Sheguiandah FN byelection

SHEGUIANDAH FIRST NATION—Terry Rogers has won the Sheguiandah First Nation byelection to replace Orville Augonie baa on Sunday, June 29.

The vote saw 119 ballots cast, a 29 percent turnout, with 50 in-person ballots and 69 mail-in ballots and no spoiled ballots.

Mr. Rogers received a total of 51 votes, two coming from the in-person ballot at the band office and 49 coming from the mail-in vote for a total of 51 votes or 43 percent.

Valerie Assinewai received 27 in person votes cast at the band office, with another 10 coming in by mail-in for a total of 37 votes; Sunset Sagutch received 19 votes, 14 coming through the in-person vote and five by mail-in ballot. Larry (Russ) Lemarr received 12 votes, seven coming through the in-person vote and five from the mail-in ballot.

In total, there were 50 in-person ballots cast and 69 ballots cast by mail. The election was overseen by electoral officer OneFeather.