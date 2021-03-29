GRACE ELIZABETH LEESON

(nee GOLLEY)

March 31, 1929 – March 21, 2021

In loving memory of Grace Leeson of South Baymouth, Manitoulin Island, who passed away March 21, 2021, in her 92nd year. The youngest of five siblings, Grace was born March 31, 1929 to the late Ida (Abraham) and Robert Golley in Wingham, Ontario. A woman ahead of her time, Grace Leeson started teaching at The Highway School in Morris and East Wawanosh at the age of 17. Married to the late Gary (Leonard) Leeson in July 1954, she was mother to Tim and his wife Tracey, Sean and his wife Lorie, and Lyanne and her partner Gary. Also loved by grandchildren Tara, Tighe, Derrick, Travis, Kelsey, Sawyer, Tate and great-grandchildren Cameron and expectant baby. She was predeceased by granddaughter Tara, sister Dorothy, and brothers Clarence, Jim and Glenn. At Grace’s request, cremation has taken place. Grace will be laid to rest at Hilly Grove Cemetery on Manitoulin Island. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Tehkummah Public Library or charity of your choice. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.