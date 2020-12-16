Grade 11 student raising funds for COVID-19 care packages

By
Expositor Staff
-
Manitowaning’s Lane Phillips is selling keychains to raise funds to assemble care kits for Manitoulin Family Resources. The keychains are $5 each and on sale until December 31 as part of a high school assignment.

MANITOWANING - Lane Phillips of Manitowaning is hoping to effect change on Manitoulin and is asking Islanders to open their hearts, and pocketbooks, to help those in need.

The Grade 11 student is working on a culminating project for his Manitoulin Secondary School social justice and equity class that is meant to bring about change. Lane decided that, given the current global pandemic, he would...

Sorry, you have encountered our paywall

Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or  click here.

If you would like to subscribe please click here.

If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR