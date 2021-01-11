HELEN ANN REID (née Simpson)

With great sorrow the family of Helen Ann Reid (née Simpson) announces her passing on December 23, 2020. Hers was a life filled with love and laughter, generosity and joy. The facts and names listed below minimize the impact and intensity of her life. Helen loved people with a commitment and compassion that expected nothing in return. She was always surprised by the devotion and love that rightly flowed back to her. Whenever and wherever she and her husband John (predeceased) moved, Helen set about making a home and building a community around herself. No matter how big the city, Helen made it feel small town and welcoming. Countless children and their families, including many special needs children, benefited from her generous heart and unstinting commitment during her long career teaching in both public and high schools. She donated her time and creativity to many varied causes, and made every task fun. She and John believed deeply that we all shared responsibility in making a better world and did more than their share to brighten the lives of others. Left with uncountable wonderful memories are her children David (Annette) and Sandi (Morris) and her grandchildren Ashley (Ashton), Kyle, Xavier (Julie) and Alexandra (James). We look forward to telling marvelous fun-filled stories of Nana to her great-grandchild Scarlett for many years to come. Helen’s final days were a blessing as she had time to revisit these stories herself with both family and friends. Reminiscing with her brother Bill (Simpson) about their early years on Ramsey Lake brought Helen such joy. It would mean a great deal to her family if you wish to share a memory of Helen that you add it to www.lougheed.org. We are missing the opportunity to share these memories first-hand but instead would like to invite you to join us at the live stream (details below). These stories begin where Helen did in Sudbury, before roaming through Hornepayne and Red Lake in the early 1960s. From 1966 to 1977 Helen and John settled in Gore Bay, where they found friends and a lifestyle that fit them perfectly. When the Ontario Provincial Police transferred them to Brampton, they reluctantly moved on and rebuilt there, finding (or creating) a small town in the big city. Her final move came just three years ago when health concerns motivated a move to Meadowbrook Retirement Community in Lively to be closer to family. There she found (or created) a fun and busy life for herself and a whole bunch of wonderful friends. Helen’s easy smile and welcoming ways drew people to her at every stage of her life. She had a sense of fun and a lightness that made hard tasks easy and even the mundane a joy. We are diminished by her passing but blessed by the time we had with her. Funeral service will be held in the R.J. Barnard Chapel at the Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home (233 Larch Street, Sudbury) on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2 pm. Friends may gather after 12 noon Sunday. Donations to Diabetes Canada would be gratefully appreciated.