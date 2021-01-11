OLIVER NEWLANDS

December 2, 1970 – January 3, 2021

Oliver Newlands passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the age of 50. He is survived by his wife Diane and children Mathew and Carly (Tristan). Oliver will be sadly missed by his sister Heather (Francois) Masbou, mother-in- law Marilyn Prior, father-in-law Steve Prior (Cathy), “grandma” Margaret Pickard, sisters-in-law Connie Hester and Sherry LeProhon, nieces Sophie and Shelby and nephews Oliver, Chase, Christian, Aiden and Marshall, as well as many friends. Predeceased by his parents William and Audrey (Berry) Newlands. Oliver was born December 2, 1970 to William and Audrey Newlands. Oliver lived his entire life in Kagawong except for a short period of time when he attended Sault College to obtain his small engine mechanic certification. On May 22,1993 he married Diane Prior of Ice Lake, the love of his life, where they began their life together. Oliver and Diane purchased the family business, Berry Boats, and Oliver was the 4th generation owner and so very proud of growing and continuing this family heirloom. Outside of his family, the “shop” was what he loved next, he never considered it work and loved every day he spent there. He loved working with the “boys,” visiting with all the customers, and the challenge of fixing other people’s challenges. Although he loved the business, the one thing he was even more proud of and cherished more then life itself were his two children Mathew and Carly. He would look forward to regular updates about their life and accomplishments and their day-to-day happenings and would often share with others so very proud. Oliver will always be remembered for his quiet, kind, loving personality, always willing to lend a hand to anyone. Visitation was held on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 4 to 8 pm and Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 1 to 5 pm at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay. A spring burial and funeral will be held at the Kagawong Cemetery when friends and family will be welcomed to attend to celebrate Oliver’s life. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or the Billings Museum as expressions of sympathy and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.