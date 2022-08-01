RONALD SNELL

Our beloved husband, father, grandpa and friend slipped peacefully away from us on July 26, 2022. Cherished husband for 53 years to Julia (Smith); loving father of Peter (Kerry Potworka) and Kate (Sean Gibson). Proud grandpa of Kaliska (Vik), Gwenydd (Stuart), Griffin and Ella. A long held dream of moving to our Island became a reality 15 years ago. Fishing, hunting and gardening were Ron’s passions. He is survived by his sister Gloria Rozen (Chester predeceased); brothers Raymond (Dori Ann), Michael (Cindy), Robert (Catharine) and his sisters-in-law Nancy (Paul Challenger), Rosemary (Keith Robinson) and brother-in-law John T. Smith. Ron has a large number of well-loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Ella (Woloff) Snell, sister Christine McDonald and parents-in-law Tim and Rita (Overall) Smith. At the family’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Gore Bay Fish andGame Club, Box 479, Gore Bay, Ont. P0P 1H0