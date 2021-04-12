MERVIN “MERV” CLIFFORD GILCHRIST

March 23, 1960 – April 8, 2021

In loving memory of Mervin Clifford, who passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Loving husband and best friend of Patsy and loving, kind and generous father of Melonie (James), Megan (Shane) and Matthew (Justine). He will be missed greatly by his grandchildren Dezaree, Kynan, Kyle, Matthew, Jackson, Max, Leham and Tanner. Loving brother of Arden (Shirley), Jean (Carl) (both predeceased), Sadie, Reg (Linda), Max (Diane), Bob (Sharon) and Mark (Angel). Brother-in-law to Larry (Roberta), Jack (Julie), Danny (predeceased)(Anita) and Beryl (Shane). Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Ada (McCormick) Gilchrist and sister-in-law Thelma. Merv was employed as the service manager for Manitoulin Chrysler and worked with the company for many years. Merv spent 27 years as a volunteer firefighter on Manitoulin Island, completing his tenure as chief of the Billings Fire Department upon his retirement in November of 2020. He was also a certified search and rescue diver. The Gilchrist grin was most evident when Merv and Patsy were riding the bike. Whether it was a scoot to Espanola for Timmies, a trip across the U.S. or a trip to Pizza Ranch, Merv was always ready to go. Merv enjoyed countless motorcycle adventures with Patsy and numerous cherished friends throughout the years. Hunting and fishing run through the Gilchrist genes and Merv was no exception to their call. Whether he was in a tree stand, bird blind, or a boat, Merv was in his comfort zone. Merv spent countless hours with Reg and Dave polishing his skills as a member of the Manitoulin Marksmen Association. Merv kept certain talents close to his heart. Merv was an excellent dancer, singer and guitar player for those lucky enough to hear him play. He had an excellent ability to read people. He could say a lot with one look and you always knew where you stood with him. He was excellent at assessing situations and determining solutions. He also had the ability to inspire people to believe in themselves. Hope and determination carried Merv though his health struggles over the past year. No one could have fought harder. The family would like to thank Dr. Gail Darling of Toronto General Hospital for her tireless effort and perseverance to heal Merv. We cannot thank her enough! Visitations were held on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 5759 Hwy 542, Mindemoya from 2 pm to 4 pm and from 6 pm to 9 pm. All wishing to attend the visitation must RSVP in advance through Merv’s page on the Island Funeral Home website. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be respected. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Billings Fire Department Firefighters Association. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.